North Carolina drops first game of super regional against Auburn

Auburn's Edouard Julien (10) slides into home ahead of the tag by North Carolina catcher Brandon Martorano (4) in the eight inning to score and give Auburn a 7-5 lead on a double by Rankin Woley during the NCAA Super Regional on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

North Carolina’s winning-streak has come to an end.

Its bullpen, which had been good all postseason, struggled after a strong outing from starting pitcher Tyler Baum.

After leading 5-2 through seven innings, the Tar Heels surrendered nine runs in the last two innings to Auburn, and dropped the first game of their best-of-three super regional series, 11-7, at Boshamer Stadium.

Freshman designated hitter Aaron Sabato finished the game 3-for-5 with two runs batted in and two doubles, but that was not enough.

The Tar Heels’ loss snaps a seven-game winning streak, which started in the first game of the ACC Baseball Championship. The Tar Heels won ACC and regional titles without dropping a game.

But the Tigers (37-25), who also swept their regional at Georgia Tech, got the best of the Tar Heels (45-18) on Saturday. Auburn first baseman Rankin Woley finished the game 2-for-4 with three RBI’s and a double.

His three-run double in the eighth, gave Auburn its first lead of the game.

UNC is now one loss away from being eliminated from the NCAA tournament. The two teams play again on Sunday.

The Tar Heels are trying to make it back to Omaha for the second consecutive year, and their 12th College World Series in program history.

But they’ll have to win Sunday and Monday’s games to get there.

On Saturday, the Tar Heels got out to a 3-0 lead after one inning.

Sabato, the designated hitter, hit an RBI-double, and second baseman Ashton McGee hit a two-run single.

Baum, who pitched 6 1/3 innings, made his only mistake of the game in the fifth inning. He gave up a two-run home run to Auburn’s Steven Williams over the right field wall.

Williams had 10 RBIs in three games in the Atlanta Regional coming into Saturday’s game.

Baum finished the game with seven strikeouts and no walks. Over the last seven games UNC’s bullpen, led Joey Lancellotti, Hansen Butler and Austin Love, had a 1.93 ERA and 6-0 record.

But Saturday, they just didn’t have it.

In the top of the eighth inning, Auburn added five runs on a pair of RBI-doubles and a wild pitch to take a 7-5 lead.

The Tigers added four more runs in the top of the ninth to take a 11-5 lead. The Tar Heels tried to answer.

They scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth, and loaded the bases with the game-tying run at the plate.

But McGee flied out to center field to end the game.

UNC and Auburn will play at 11:30 a.m. at Boshamer Stadium on Sunday.