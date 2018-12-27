Photo gallery: Orange Bowl Media Day | Wednesday, December 26, 2018

Kyler Murray, the Oklahoma Sooners quarterback, speaks to the press during 2018 Orange Bowl media availability at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. The Oklahoma Sooners will be facing-off against the Alabama Crimson Tide this Saturday during the 2018 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium.
Damien Harris (34), the Alabama Crimson Tide running back, talks with his teammates during 2018 Orange Bowl media availability at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. The Alabama Crimson Tide will be facing-off against the Oklahoma Sooners this Saturday during the 2018 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium.
Nick Saban, the Alabama Crimson Tide head coach, speaks to the press during 2018 Orange Bowl media availability at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. The Alabama Crimson Tide will be facing-off against the Oklahoma Sooners this Saturday during the 2018 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium.
Jerry Jeudy, the Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver, speaks to the press during 2018 Orange Bowl media availability at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. The Alabama Crimson Tide will be facing-off against the Oklahoma Sooners this Saturday during the 2018 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium.
Tua Tagovailoa, the Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback, speaks to the press during 2018 Orange Bowl media availability at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. The Alabama Crimson Tide will be facing-off against the Oklahoma Sooners this Saturday during the 2018 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium.
Lincoln Riley, the Oklahoma Sooners head coach, speaks to the press during 2018 Orange Bowl media availability at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. The Oklahoma Sooners will be facing-off against the Alabama Crimson Tide this Saturday during the 2018 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium.
Quinnen Williams, the Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman, speaks to the press during 2018 Orange Bowl media availability at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. The Alabama Crimson Tide will be facing-off against the Oklahoma Sooners this Saturday during the 2018 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium.
Damien Harris, the Alabama Crimson Tide running back, speaks to the press during 2018 Orange Bowl media availability at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. The Alabama Crimson Tide will be facing-off against the Oklahoma Sooners this Saturday during the 2018 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium.
Marquise Brown, the Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver, speaks to the press during 2018 Orange Bowl media availability at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. The Oklahoma Sooners will be facing-off against the Alabama Crimson Tide this Saturday during the 2018 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium.
The 2018 Orange Bowl trophy sits on display during media availability day at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. The Oklahoma Sooners will be facing-off against the Alabama Crimson Tide this Saturday during the 2018 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium.
