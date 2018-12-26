Photo gallery: Sooners practice | Wednesday, December 26, 2018

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray (1) prepares to run through practice drills at Florida Atlantic University’s Tom Oxley Athletic Center in Boca Raton, Florida on Wednesday, December 26, 2018. The Sooners are set to face-off against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2018 Orange Bowl this coming Saturday at the Hard Rock Stadium.
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) runs through practice drills at Florida Atlantic University’s Tom Oxley Athletic Center in Boca Raton, Florida on Wednesday, December 26, 2018. The Sooners are set to face-off against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2018 Orange Bowl this coming Saturday at the Hard Rock Stadium.
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley watches his team run through practice drills at Florida Atlantic University’s Tom Oxley Athletic Center in Boca Raton, Florida on Wednesday, December 26, 2018. The Sooners are set to face-off against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2018 Orange Bowl this coming Saturday at the Hard Rock Stadium.
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray (1) runs through practice drills at Florida Atlantic University’s Tom Oxley Athletic Center in Boca Raton, Florida on Wednesday, December 26, 2018. The Sooners are set to face-off against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2018 Orange Bowl this coming Saturday at the Hard Rock Stadium.
Oklahoma Sooners defensive line Neville Gallimore (90) runs through practice drills at Florida Atlantic University’s Tom Oxley Athletic Center in Boca Raton, Florida on Wednesday, December 26, 2018. The Sooners are set to face-off against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2018 Orange Bowl this coming Saturday at the Hard Rock Stadium.
Oklahoma Sooners defensive end Amani Bledsoe (72) runs through practice drills at Florida Atlantic University’s Tom Oxley Athletic Center in Boca Raton, Florida on Wednesday, December 26, 2018. The Sooners are set to face-off against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2018 Orange Bowl this coming Saturday at the Hard Rock Stadium.
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) runs through practice drills at Florida Atlantic University’s Tom Oxley Athletic Center in Boca Raton, Florida on Wednesday, December 26, 2018. The Sooners are set to face-off against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2018 Orange Bowl this coming Saturday at the Hard Rock Stadium.
Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) runs through practice drills with his teammates at Florida Atlantic University’s Tom Oxley Athletic Center in Boca Raton, Florida on Wednesday, December 26, 2018. The Sooners are set to face-off against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2018 Orange Bowl this coming Saturday at the Hard Rock Stadium.
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Reece Clark (14) runs through practice drills at Florida Atlantic University’s Tom Oxley Athletic Center in Boca Raton, Florida on Wednesday, December 26, 2018. The Sooners are set to face-off against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2018 Orange Bowl this coming Saturday at the Hard Rock Stadium.
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marquise Brown (5), left, runs through practice drills at Florida Atlantic University’s Tom Oxley Athletic Center in Boca Raton, Florida on Wednesday, December 26, 2018. The Sooners are set to face-off against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2018 Orange Bowl this coming Saturday at the Hard Rock Stadium.
