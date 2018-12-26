Photo gallery: Crimson Tide practice | Wednesday, December 26, 2018

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach, Nick Saban, coaches players as they practice at Barry University for the Capital One Orange Bowl, the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinals, at Hard Rock Stadium on December 29, 2018.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterbacks Layne Hatcher, left, and Tua Tagovailoa, right, performs short passes during practice at Barry University for the Capital One Orange Bowl, the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinals, at Hard Rock Stadium on December 29, 2018.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterbacks Layne Hatcher, left, and Tua Tagovailoa, right, performs short passes during practice at Barry University for the Capital One Orange Bowl, the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinals, at Hard Rock Stadium on December 29, 2018.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa performs short passes during practice at Barry University for the Capital One Orange Bowl, the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinals, at Hard Rock Stadium on December 29, 2018.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa performs short passes during practice at Barry University for the Capital One Orange Bowl, the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinals, at Hard Rock Stadium on December 29, 2018.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa, left, and Jalen Hurts, right, perform short passes during practice at Barry University for the Capital One Orange Bowl, the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinals, at Hard Rock Stadium on December 29, 2018.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa, left, and Jalen Hurts, right, perform short passes during practice at Barry University for the Capital One Orange Bowl, the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinals, at Hard Rock Stadium on December 29, 2018.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, right, performs short passes during practice at Barry University for the Capital One Orange Bowl, the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinals, at Hard Rock Stadium on December 29, 2018.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa, left, and Jalen Hurts, right, perform short passes during practice at Barry University for the Capital One Orange Bowl, the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinals, at Hard Rock Stadium on December 29, 2018.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, center, performs short passes during practice at Barry University for the Capital One Orange Bowl, the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinals, at Hard Rock Stadium on December 29, 2018.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa, left, and Jalen Hurts, right, perform short passes during practice at Barry University for the Capital One Orange Bowl, the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinals, at Hard Rock Stadium on December 29, 2018.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterbacks stretch during practice at Barry University for the Capital One Orange Bowl, the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinals, at Hard Rock Stadium on December 29, 2018.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterbacks stretch during practice at Barry University for the Capital One Orange Bowl, the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinals, at Hard Rock Stadium on December 29, 2018.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterbacks stretch during practice at Barry University for the Capital One Orange Bowl, the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinals, at Hard Rock Stadium on December 29, 2018.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterbacks stretch during practice at Barry University for the Capital One Orange Bowl, the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinals, at Hard Rock Stadium on December 29, 2018.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterbacks stretch during practice at Barry University for the Capital One Orange Bowl, the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinals, at Hard Rock Stadium on December 29, 2018.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Offensive linemen stretch out as Alabama football team practiced at Barry University for the Capital One Orange Bowl, the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinals, at Hard Rock Stadium on December 29, 2018.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Offensive linemen Ross Pierschbacher, left, Chris Owens, center, Kendall Randolph, and Jackson Roby, right, stretch out as Alabama football team practiced at Barry University for the Capital One Orange Bowl, the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinals, at Hard Rock Stadium on December 29, 2018.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Offensive linemen Chris Owens, left and Jackson Roby, right, stretch out as Alabama football team practiced at Barry University for the Capital One Orange Bowl, the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinals, at Hard Rock Stadium on December 29, 2018.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Offensive linemen Scott Lashley, left, and Jonah Williams, right, stretch out as Alabama football team practiced at Barry University for the Capital One Orange Bowl, the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinals, at Hard Rock Stadium on December 29, 2018.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Quarterbacks - Tua Tagovailoa, center, and Jalen Hurts, right, stretch out as Alabama football team practiced at Barry University for the Capital One Orange Bowl, the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinals, at Hard Rock Stadium on December 29, 2018.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Co-defensive coordinator Pete Golding rally inside linebackers while they stretch as Alabama football team practiced at Barry University for the Capital One Orange Bowl, the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinals, at Hard Rock Stadium on December 29, 2018.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach, Nick Saban, paces the field as Alabama football team stretches during practice at Barry University for the Capital One Orange Bowl, the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinals, at Hard Rock Stadium on December 29, 2018.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Co-defensive coordinator Pete Golding rally inside linebackers while they stretch as Alabama football team practiced at Barry University for the Capital One Orange Bowl, the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinals, at Hard Rock Stadium on December 29, 2018.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach, Nick Saban, coaches players as they practice at Barry University for the Capital One Orange Bowl, the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinals, at Hard Rock Stadium on December 29, 2018.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach, Nick Saban, coaches players as they practice at Barry University for the Capital One Orange Bowl, the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinals, at Hard Rock Stadium on December 29, 2018.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach, Nick Saban, coaches players as they practice at Barry University for the Capital One Orange Bowl, the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinals, at Hard Rock Stadium on December 29, 2018.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach, Nick Saban, coaches players as they practice at Barry University for the Capital One Orange Bowl, the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinals, at Hard Rock Stadium on December 29, 2018.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach, Nick Saban, coaches players as they practice at Barry University for the Capital One Orange Bowl, the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinals, at Hard Rock Stadium on December 29, 2018.
Carl Juste
cjuste@miamiherald.com