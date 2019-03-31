Here’s what NBA players say about the Carsen Edwards Show vs. Final Four-bound Virginia

The first buzzer-beater of the 2019 NCAA Tournament, courtesy of Virginia’s Mamadi Diakite, resulted in arguably the best game so far of this March Madness edition.
It didn’t just spark edge-of-your-seat entertainment and nerves for those in Washington D.C. as Purdue’s Carsen Edwards willed the Boilermakers to the brink of a Final Four berth.
NBA players also were caught up by the overtime thriller, where Edwards hit 10 three-pointers en route to 42 points but wasn’t enough as Virginia advanced to the Final Four.
Here’s a sampling of the reactions:
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
Comments