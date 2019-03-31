NCAA Tournament

Here’s what NBA players say about the Carsen Edwards Show vs. Final Four-bound Virginia

By Jason Dill

March 31, 2019 03:23 PM

Purdue junior G Carsen Edwards on his performance in Elite Eight loss

Purdue Boilermakers junior guard Carsen Edwards spoke to the media about his 42 point performance in a 80-75 overtime loss to the Virginia Cavaliers in the Elite Eight on Saturday, March 30, 2019.
The first buzzer-beater of the 2019 NCAA Tournament, courtesy of Virginia’s Mamadi Diakite, resulted in arguably the best game so far of this March Madness edition.

It didn’t just spark edge-of-your-seat entertainment and nerves for those in Washington D.C. as Purdue’s Carsen Edwards willed the Boilermakers to the brink of a Final Four berth.

NBA players also were caught up by the overtime thriller, where Edwards hit 10 three-pointers en route to 42 points but wasn’t enough as Virginia advanced to the Final Four.

