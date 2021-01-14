Football

Former Gators and Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer nearing deal to coach Jaguars, report says

Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer instructs his team against Michigan during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete AP

Urban Meyer’s coaching sabbatical looks to be concluding, according to reports.

The former University of Florida and Ohio State head coach is in talks to become the Jacksonville Jaguars next head coach, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

According to multiple reports, Meyer is meeting with the Jaguars on Thursday and a deal is “close” but is not finalized yet.

Meyer stepped away from coaching in 2018 after citing health concerns. He had led Ohio State to a national championship during his tenure there as well as two national titles with UF.

Additionally, Meyer coached two seasons each at Bowling Green and Utah, leading the Utes to an undefeated season before jumping to the SEC to join the Gators.

Meyer’s return would be his second after stepping away from the sidelines due to health issues. He left the Gators in December 2009, before deciding to coach the Buckeyes in 2010.

Now he will be tasked with turning around an NFL franchise that went 1-15 this year. The Jaguars fired head coach Doug Marrone, who reached the AFC Championship Game in 2017, this season.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan met Meyer on a yacht in Miami, according to the Associated Press, last Friday and was his top target.

Jacksonville interviewed Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Atlanta defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and Tennessee offensive coordinator Arthur Smith for the position as well, according to reports.

The Jags have the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is considered a front runner to be the team’s choice.

