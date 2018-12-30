Orange Bowl photo gallery: Alabama and Oklahoma | Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018

Alabama coach Nick Saban and quarterback Tau Tagovailoa throw oranges from the trophies after defeating Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Orange Bowl game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Sunday, December, 30, 2018.
Alabama DeVonte Smith (6) stiff arms Oklahoma Tre Brown in the first quarter of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Orange Bowl game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Saturday, December, 29, 2018.
Alabama Najee Harris (22) leaps over Oklahoma Patricks Fields (10) late in the second quarter of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Orange Bowl game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Saturday, December, 29, 2018.
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) catches a pass during second quarter of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Orange Bowl game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, December 29 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Alabama coach Nick Saban gets upset at the end of the second quarter as they play Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Orange Bowl game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Saturday, December, 29, 2018.
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris (22) jumps over Oklahoma Sooners safety Patrick Fields (10) during second quarter of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Orange Bowl game at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, December 29 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Oklahoma Sooners running back Trey Sermon (4) reverse pass to quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during second quarter of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Orange Bowl game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, December 29 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Alabama Crimson Tide punter/kicker Austin Seibert (43) kicks a field goal during second quarter of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Orange Bowl game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, December 29 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray (1) looks to pass during second quarter of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Orange Bowl game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, December 29 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray (1) looks to pass during second quarter of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Orange Bowl game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, December 29 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Hale Hentges (84) is congratulate by head coach Nick Saban during second quarter of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Orange Bowl game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, December 29 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Josh Jacobs (8) runs during second quarter of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Orange Bowl game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, December 29 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Irv Smith Jr. (82) runs against Oklahoma Sooners safety Patrick Fields (10 during second quarter of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Orange Bowl game at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, December 29 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Oklahoma Trey Sermon (4) runs for a second quarter touchdown as they play Alabama in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Orange Bowl game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Saturday, December, 29, 2018.
Oklahoma Tre Brown (6) tackles Alabama Jerry Judy (4) in the second quarter of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Orange Bowl game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Saturday, December, 29, 2018.
Oklahoma Sooners take the field before the start of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Orange Bowl game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, December 29 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Hall of Famers Miami Dolphins Dan Marino and New York Jets Joe Namath before Alabama plays Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Orange Bowl game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Saturday, December, 29, 2018.
Oklahoma Sooners alumni Brian Bosworth and Blake Griffin before the start of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Orange Bowl game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, December 29 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Alabama Christian Miller (47) sacks Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murphy (1) in the first quarter of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Orange Bowl game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Saturday, December, 29, 2018.
Alabama Crimson Tide kickerJoseph Bulovas (97) kicks a field goal during first quarter of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Orange Bowl game against the Oklahoma Sooner at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, December 29 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Alabama running back Damien Harris (34) scores a first quarter touchdown in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Orange Bowl game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Saturday, December, 29, 2018.
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) catches a pass against Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Tre Brown (6) during first quarter of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Orange Bowl game at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, December 29 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Bama fan Zack Allen and Sooner fan Shaun Jagger cheer as Alabama and Oklahoma take the field in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Orange Bowl game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Saturday, December, 29, 2018.
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley talks with Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray before the start of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Orange Bowl game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, December 29 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa practice before the start of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Orange Bowl game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, December 29 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa practice before the start of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Orange Bowl game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, December 29 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Oklahoma Sooners players huddle on before the start of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Orange Bowl game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, December 29 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Oklahoma Sooners defensive tackle Dillon Faamatau looks on before the start of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Orange Bowl game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, December 29 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Alabama fans Isaac Phillips and Maverick Pemalle pose with a female fan as Alabama prepares to play Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Orange Bowl game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Saturday, December, 29, 2018.
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa relatives Greg and Mariah Pierce and Phyllis Pasi pose with the Orange Bowl mascot at the Fan Fest before Alabama plays Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Orange Bowl game at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, December 29 2018, in Miami Gardens.
The Oklahoma band arrives as Alabama plays Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Orange Bowl game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Saturday, December, 29, 2018.
An Oklahoma fan with a OU haircut at Fan Fest before Alabama plays Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Orange Bowl game at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, December 29 2018, in Miami Gardens.
A view of the Hard Rock Stadium before the start of College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Orange Bowl game between the Alabama Crimson Tide against the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, December 29 2018, in Miami Gardens.
A view of the Orange Bowl logo on the field before the start of College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Orange Bowl game between the Alabama Crimson Tide against the Oklahoma Sooners at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, December 29 2018, in Miami Gardens.
