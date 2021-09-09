FIU puts in extra work to prepare for Texas State, a potential 2-0 start

Florida International University quarterback Max Bortenschlager (12) throws the ball down field during the Annual FIU Football Spring Showcase at Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami, Florida, on Friday, April 16, 2021. dvarela@miamiherald.com

Long after FIU football practice was over Wednesday morning, Panthers quarterback Max Bortenschlager was still on the sun-baked field, lofting pass after pass to tight end Rivaldo Fairweather.

“Sometimes in practice if there’s a throw I missed, and it’s bothering me, I will want to [correct] it after practice,” Bortenschlager said. “Today, Rivaldo wanted to get some over-the-shoulder [passes].

“If guys want extra work, I will throw to them.”

That work ethic bodes well for the Panthers (1-0), who will host the Texas State Bobcats (0-1) on Saturday night. Texas State was impressive in its opener last week, leading Baylor 10-7 in the second quarter before falling 29-20.

According to FanDuel, the Panthers are half-point favorites over the Bobcats, who might have upset Baylor had it not been for three interceptions.

In advance of FIU-Texas State, here are five takeaways:

1. The Next Morgan? Coach Butch Davis’ first two FIU starting quarterbacks were both upperclassmen who were drafted by the NFL: Alex McGough (seventh round) and James Morgan (fourth).

Now it’s up to Bortenschlager, a sixth-year senior who started his career with the Maryland Terrapins.

Bortenschlager, who is working on his master’s degree in Finance, is reminiscent of Morgan, who was a pre-law student at FIU.

On the field, Davis is hoping Bortenschlager will be as good as Morgan in term of deciphering defenses. In FIU’s 48-10 win against Long Island this past Saturday, Bortenschlager did well, according to Davis.

“Max made some good throws,” Davis said. “On his interception, the ball was slightly high. It hit the hands of the receiver. If the ball were a bit lower, it could’ve been a catch.

“Max also did a good job on audibles — changing protections, routes and plays if needed.”

2. Who’s No. 2? Davis said COVID-19 explains why second-year quarterback Haden Carlson didn’t get the backup snaps behind Bortenschlager this past week.

“Haden missed a lot of time due to coronavirus,” Davis said. “You only get 20-something practices. If you miss 10 or 12 or 14, it puts you behind.

“[True freshman] Grayson [James] did a nice job. He played OK. Those two [Carlson and James] will continue to compete for [backup job] the whole season.”

3. Old Home Week: FIU defensive coordinator Everett Withers, who was Texas State’s coach from 2016 to 2018, declined a Miami Herald interview request.

Do you think this game means a little extra something to him?

The game also means extra to starting FIU nickelback Pierce Withers, a Texas State transfer and the son of Everett.

Withers likely has some pressure on him because he doesn’t want anyone saying he got his starting job due to nepotism.

Davis acknowledged the pressure but said Withers has earned his spot.

“He’s a hybrid who can play strong safety or nickel,” Davis said of the 5-11, 195-pounder. “Pierce has great football intelligence, having been around the game his whole life.

“Other guys on the team look at: ‘Are you earning the opportunities you’re getting?’ But I think everyone on our defense has watched Pierce and said, ’Shoot yea, he should be playing.’ He’s gotten better and better.”

4. Scouting Texas State: The Bobcats went 2-10 last year, but they lost several close games, including to Boston College by just three points. They also lost to Conference USA’s Texas-San Antonio in double overtime 51-48. They lost to Georgia Southern 40-38 and to SMU 31-24.

The 2021 Bobcats are a veteran team with 10 players who started at least four games last year returning on offense and 12 players with those credentials coming back defensively. All three kickers (punter, kickoff and field-goal/extra-point) are back.

5. Local Bobcats: The Bobcats have two South Floridians on their roster: starting cornerback DC Williams and backup wide receiver Dennis Robinson.

Williams won two state titles at Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas and transferred to Texas State from Vanderbilt. Robinson, who played football and basketball at Hollywood South Broward, transferred to Texas State after three years at Northern Illinois.