Photo Gallery: FIU v. Old Dominion | Saturday, November 2, 2019

FIU PanthersÕ defensive back Isaiah Brown (4) attempts to tackle Old Dominion wide receiver Steven Williams (5) in the third quarter of a football game in the Riccardo Silva Stadium at Florida International University on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
Old Dominion running back Robert Washington (24) runs the ball against FIU Panthers in the first quarter of a football game in the Riccardo Silva Stadium at Florida International University on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
Old Dominion quarterback Hayden Wolff (11) throws the ball against the FIU Panthers in the first quarter of a football game in the Riccardo Silva Stadium at Florida International University on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
FIU PanthersÕ running back Napoleon Maxwell (23) runs the ball against Old Dominion in the first quarter of a football game in the Riccardo Silva Stadium at Florida International University on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
FIU PanthersÕ defensive back Olin Cushion III (10) blocks a throw by Old Dominion in the first quarter of a football game in the Riccardo Silva Stadium at Florida International University on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
FIU PanthersÕ defensive back Olin Cushion III (10) blocks a throw by Old Dominion in the first quarter of a football game in the Riccardo Silva Stadium at Florida International University on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
Old Dominion quarterback Hayden Wolff (11) passes the ball to running back Lala Davis (12) against the FIU Panthers in the second quarter of a football game in the Riccardo Silva Stadium at Florida International University on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
Old Dominion quarterback Hayden Wolff (11) fumbles the ball against the FIU Panthers in the second quarter of a football game in the Riccardo Silva Stadium at Florida International University on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
FIU PanthersÕ quarterback James Morgan (12) passes the ball to running back Anthony Jones (2) in the second quarter of a football game in the Riccardo Silva Stadium at Florida International University on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
FIU PanthersÕ running back Napoleon Maxwell (23) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Old Dominion in the third quarter of a football game in the Riccardo Silva Stadium at Florida International University on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
FIU PanthersÕ quarterback James Morgan throws the ball against Old Dominion in the third quarter of a football game in the Riccardo Silva Stadium at Florida International University on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
FIU PanthersÕ defensive back Olin Cushion III (10) celebrates after catching an interception against Old Dominion in the fourth quarter of a football game in the Riccardo Silva Stadium at Florida International University on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
FIU PanthersÕ defensive back Josh Turner (7) tackles Old Dominion’s wide receiver Cornell Hendrick Jr. (19) in the fourth quarter of a football game in the Riccardo Silva Stadium at Florida International University on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
FIU PanthersÕ defensive back Josh Turner (7) tackles Old Dominion’s wide receiver Cornell Hendrick Jr. (19) in the fourth quarter of a football game in the Riccardo Silva Stadium at Florida International University on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
FIU PanthersÕ defensive line Damon Moore (97) tackles Old Dominion’s running back Lala Davis (12) in the fourth quarter of a football game in the Riccardo Silva Stadium at Florida International University on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
FIU PanthersÕ cheerleaders perform in the fourth quarter of a football game between FIU and Old Dominion in the Riccardo Silva Stadium at Florida International University on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
FIU PanthersÕ head coach Butch Davis during the fourth quarter of a football game against Old Dominion in the Riccardo Silva Stadium at Florida International University on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
Old Dominion quarterback Hayden Wolff (11) fumbles the ball against the FIU Panthers in the fourth quarter of a football game in the Riccardo Silva Stadium at Florida International University on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
FIU PanthersÕ running back D’Vonte Price (24) is tackled by Old Dominion in the fourth quarter of a football game in the Riccardo Silva Stadium at Florida International University on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
FIU PanthersÕ defensive back Olin Cushion III (10) catches an interception against Old Dominion in the fourth quarter of a football game in the Riccardo Silva Stadium at Florida International University on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
FIU PanthersÕ marching band performs before their game against Old Dominion in the Riccardo Silva Stadium at Florida International University on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
FIU Panthers’ defensive lineman Andrew Tarver (95) makes his way to field with his teammates before their game against Old Dominion in the Riccardo Silva Stadium at Florida International University on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
