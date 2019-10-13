Photo Gallery: Panthers v. 49ers | Saturday, October 12, 2019

Florida International University running back Anthony Jones (2) runs 41 yards to score one of his three consecutive touchdown runs to open the second half of a football game against the Charlotte 49ers at Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami, Florida on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Florida International University quarterback James Morgan (12) steps back to throw the ball during the first quarter of a football game against the Charlotte 49ers at Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami, Florida on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Florida International University quarterback James Morgan (12) throws the ball during the second quarter of a football game against the Charlotte 49ers at Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami, Florida on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Florida International University running back Napoleon Maxwell (23) runs the ball during the first quarter of a football game against the Charlotte 49ers at Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami, Florida on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Florida International University running back Napoleon Maxwell (23) runs the ball during the first quarter of a football game against the Charlotte 49ers at Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami, Florida on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Florida International University head coach Butch Davis walks to the sideline before the start of a football game against the Charlotte 49ers at Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami, Florida on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Florida International University running back Anthony Jones (2) celebrates with teammate Austin Maloney (15) after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter of a football game against the Charlotte 49ers at Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami, Florida on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Florida International University running back Anthony Jones (2) scores a touchdown during the third quarter of a football game against the Charlotte 49ers at Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami, Florida on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Florida International University running back Anthony Jones (2) celebrates with teammate Lyndell Hudson Jr. (73) after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter of a football game against the Charlotte 49ers at Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami, Florida on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
