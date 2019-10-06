Photo Gallery: FIU v. UMASS | Saturday, October 5, 2019

FIU Panthers’ wide receiver Austin Maloney (15) celebrates a touchdown against UMASS Minutemen during the football game on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at FIU Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami
ANDREW ULOZA
FOR THE MIAMI HERALD
FIU Panthers’ running back Anthony Jones (2) carries the ball against UMASS Minutemen during the football game on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at FIU Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami
FIU Panthers’ running back Anthony Jones (2) tries to break free from UMASS Minutemen’ defender during the football game on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at FIU Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami
FIU Panthers’ running back Anthony Jones (2) scores a touchdown against UMASS Minutemen during the football game on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at FIU Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami
FIU Panthers’ running back D’Vonte Price (24) is taken down by UMASS Minutemen’ defender during the football game on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at FIU Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami
FIU Panthers’ wide receiver Austin Malonay (15) cathes a pass and runs for a touchdown against UMASS Minutemen during the football game on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at FIU Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami
FIU Panthers’ wide receiver Tony Gaiter IV (16) runs the ball against UMASS Minutemen during the football game on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at FIU Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami
UMASS Minutemen defenders tackle FIU Panthers’ running back Naapoleon Maxwell (23) during the football game on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at FIU Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami
FIU Panthers defender takes down UMASS Minutemen’ ball carrier during the football game on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at FIU Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami
UMASS Minutemen defenders attempt to tackle FIU Panthers’ wide receiver Tony Gaiter IV (16) during the football game on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at FIU Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami
FIU Panthers’ Noah Curtis (90) and Jamal Gates (59) tackle UMASS Minutemen’ ball carrier during the football game on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at FIU Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami
FIU Panthers’ running back Naapoleon Maxwell (23) plays against UMASS Minutemen during the football game on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at FIU Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami
