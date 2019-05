Baseball Alex Toral and Jordan Lala discuss Canes’ victory over Duke May 16, 2019 10:44 PM

The Miami Hurricanes' Alex Toral and Jordan Lala talk about the victory over Duke Thursday night, May 16, 2019, in Coral Gables, Fla. Toral hit his 20th and 21st home runs of the season, both solo shots, in the second and sixth innings.