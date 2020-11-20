College football on television this weekend (Nov. 20-21)

Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic is the SEC Network broadcast crew for Kentucky’s matchup with No. 1-ranked Alabama at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Friday night, Louisville will try to stop a two-game losing streak when the 2-6 Cardinals play host to Syracuse on ESPN. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Syracuse is 1-7. The Cardinals are without top running back Javian Hawkins, who opted out of the rest of the season.

As for ranked teams playing Saturday, the nation’s biggest surprise, No. 9-ranked Indiana travels to Columbus to take on No. 3-ranked Ohio State for a noon Saturday game on Fox. The Hoosiers have already beaten Penn State, Rutgers, Michigan and Michigan State. They blanked the Spartans 24-0 in East Lansing last week.

Some are calling it Indiana’s biggest game in 33 years. Still, Ohio State is a 20.5-point favorite to get the win at home.

No. 18 Oklahoma is at No. 14 Oklahoma State for the Saturday primetime game on ABC. Oklahoma State is 5-1. Oklahoma is 5-2. OSU’s only loss was to Texas 41-34. Oklahoma defeated Texas in overtime.

It’s not a matchup of ranked teams, but undefeated and seventh-ranked Cincinnati is at UCF for a 3:30 p.m. game on ESPN. The Bearcats are 7-0. UCF is 5-2.

An interesting side note: With Ole Mis-Texas A&M postponed, CBS moved the San Diego State-Nevada matchup into the SEC’s usual 3:30 time slot. Why? CBS has the Mountain West contract. Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jamie Erdahl will broadcast the game.

Here’s the full list of college football games on television this weekend:

Friday, Nov. 20

7:00 - Syracuse at Louisville (ESPN)

7:30 - Purdue at Minnesota (Big 10)

8:00 - UMass at Florida Atlantic (CBS Sports)

9:30 - New Mexico at Air Force (Fox Sports 1)

Saturday, Nov. 21