How Michigan basketball’s Franz Wagner can make an immediate impact this season

Franz Wagner is not the same player as his brother. Far from it.

Moritz Wagner was a stretch '5' – a lanky, skilled player who could take opposing bigs off the dribble and spread the court from the 3-point line.

While Franz is skilled offensively and can shoot from outside, he's not a big man. He's a wing.

Turns out that's exactly what Michigan needed.

Wagner, a highly-touted German prospect who announced his decision Saturday night to sign with the Wolverines over staying with German professional team Alba Berlin, fills a few of the biggest holes on the roster. Because of that, he should have a chance to play significant minutes as soon as he steps on campus.

For Juwan Howard and the rest of the staff, this is a big recruiting win, and not just because of Wagner's talent and the way he fits the roster. With how few options were left in the 2019 class and the grad transfer market at this point in the offseason, signing Wagner is about the best scenario for Michigan.

"We are extremely excited to announce Franz has committed to join the University of the Michigan in the fall," Howard said in a press release. "Franz gives us another talented guard with size who possesses a wonderful basketball IQ and a growing skillset that could be impactful for us right away."

The Wolverines had a built-in advantage, as Wagner's brother took a very similar path and, by all accounts, greatly enjoyed his time in Ann Arbor. The family's familiarity with the university surely helped. Still, credit the staff with closing the deal, as this wasn't a gimme after coach John Beilein left for the NBA.

In fact, Franz's official visit to Michigan took place in the immediate aftermath of Beilein's departure, as the Wolverines scrambled in the early days of the coaching transition.

Considering Beilein recruited Moritz and appeared to be one of the primary reasons Wagner was considering Michigan, his departure could've doomed U-M's chances of signing Wagner. Perhaps it did. But Howard and Co. – especially assistant coach Saddi Washington – convinced Wagner that Ann Arbor was still the place to be.

This is essentially a seamless fit for both Wagner and Michigan. The Wolverines lost their three leading scorers from last season. Then Beilein left, as did former top signee Jalen Wilson – a wing who was primed to play big minutes as a freshman. Compounding matters, Michigan whiffed on grad transfers.

Wagner, who is listed at 6-foot-7 but recently told a German newspaper that he's 6-foot-9, slots in at either the '2' or '3,' depending on where he's needed. Michigan figures to have three returning starters in point guard Zavier Simpson, forward Isaiah Livers and center Jon Teske. Simpson and Teske are penciled into their respective positions, while Livers could play at a few spots, depending on Howard's scheme.

Wagner could play the '2' if Michigan chooses to start a bigger player – like Brandon Johns Jr. or Colin Castleton – alongside Teske. Or he could play the '3' when Livers is at the '4', with somebody like Eli Brooks, Cole Bajema, David DeJulius or Adrien Nunez manning the '2.'

Wagner's top skill is also what Michigan lacks the most: 3-point shooting. The team's returning players combined to shoot 32% from outside last season. Wagner, meanwhile, profiles as an elite shooter. His catch-and-shoot ability stands out and his height makes it difficult for defenders to contest his shot.

With Alba Berlin, one of the best teams in Germany's top professional league, he shot 38.4% from 3-point range in 56 appearances in the Bundesliga and Eurocup. While playing with SSV Lokomotive Bernau in the ProB, a lower-tier league, Wagner shot 38.8% on a much higher volume of attempts.

There's not much projection required here, either. Wagner shot well during his time with Alba Berlin, and that was while playing against more experienced and physically developed competition. Wagner also has experience shooting from behind the international 3-point line, which the NCAA 3-point line is moving to this upcoming season.

There are skills that Wagner will have to develop. He can attack closeouts, but appears to be more of a straight-line driver at this point in his career. Working with strength-and-conditioning coach Jon Sanderson, who helped reshape Wagner's brother's body and turn him into a legitimate NBA prospect, will likely also help.

Evan Daniels, 247Sports' director of recruiting, recently said Wagner, currently unranked, projects as a top-50 prospect in the United States. Simply put, that's a significant addition for Michigan – especially given the current state of the roster.

Wagner can fill in at a couple of spots where depth is severely lacking, and he has the outside shooting that the Wolverines badly need. For Howard and Michigan, it's very clear: This is a lot better than going into next season without a player like Franz Wagner on the roster.