Eighth-grade football phenom hailed by Sports Illustrated shot and killed in Illinois

A junior high football phenom who was dubbed one of Sports Illustrated’s “Six teens who will rule the future in sports,’ died Saturday night in a shooting in Venice, Illinois.

Jaylon McKenzie, 14, an eighth-grader at Central Junior High in Belleville, Illinois, was struck and killed by a stray bullet, the boy’s mother, Sukeena Gunner, told the Belleville News-Democrat. Belleville is a suburb of St. Louis.

Jaylon was at a house party after attending an eight-grade dance. A fight broke out and the home owner stopped the party and called police. Jaylon and others were struck by stray gunfire as they left, Gunner said.

“Jaylon did everything right. If he did anything wrong, I didn’t know about it,” Gunner told the Belleville News-Democrat. “He got up every morning, went to school, did his work. He never rode with anyone else; I’d take him to school, or sometimes my husband, and we’d pick him up. Then the next day, we’d do it all over again.”

Sports Illustrated featured Jaylon in its Future Issue, the Nov. 19-26, 2018, edition of the magazine.

Jaylon excelled at running back, receiver and defensive back positions. He captured national attention when he caught five passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns at the NFL’s 8th Grade All-American Game in Canton, Ohio, in August, according to article.

He hoped play in the NFL, following the footsteps of another football star, Titans cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, who is a native of Belleville. Jaylon wanted to play in Los Angeles for the Rams or Chargers, according to Sports Illustrated.

Jaylon, who was believed to be a rising star, had already received scholarship offers from the University of Missouri and Illinois, according KSDK-TV.

Jaylon’s death comes one week after two Washburn University football players were shot at an off-campus part in Topeka. One, Lee’s Summit native Dwane Simmons, was killed. Another, recent Giants draft pick Corey Ballentine, was hurt but expected to fully recover.