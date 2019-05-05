Mike Anthony: UConn struggles represented in records, and lack of talent coming in and out of the program

Randy Edsall kept an eye on the recent NFL draft but, knowing none of his UConn players would be selected, he wasn't really invested in how it would play out.

He sure used to be.

In 2009, the Huskies had four players taken in the top 63 picks. Two more UConn players were drafted in 2010, four in 2011, and by 2014 there were 22 Huskies on active NFL rosters.

"You look back," Edsall said, "and you say, Holy ... "

Holy smokes. There was a time, not so long ago albeit in another football life and place, when UConn names were called up and down the draft and soon displayed on so many Sunday jerseys, all part of Edsall's recruiting and coaching success in his first UConn go-round.

One need not look past the yearly win-loss records to appreciate the Huskies' decline over the past eight years, but one can look at what becomes of departing players for a better understanding for why the program has spiraled.

Teams are as good as their people. UConn once had really good players. UConn once had really good teams.

It is on Edsall, this time in a more challenging environment, to bring in the people who can push UConn back in the right direction. He's about two-and-a-half recruiting classes in, and committed mostly to playing the younger, inexperienced players over those he inherited and don't fit his program design.

Can Edsall, from a seat outside the Power 5, still bring in the type of recruits who wind up as functional NFL players, the collection of talent to pull UConn out of the AAC basement?

"Yes, you can," he said. "Yes, it's harder."

There's not so much talent coming out of the program these days because not much has been brought in over the past eight years. One player, Obi Melifonwu, was selected in 2017 and one, Foley Fatukasi, was selected in 2018.

This year? Center Ryan Crozier, a Bob Diaco recruit, signed a free agent deal with the Broncos. Receiver Kyle Buss (Vikings) and quarterback David Pindell (Vikings), Edsall recruits who spent two years with the program, earned rookie minicamp invites.

Heck, there are FCS teams out there with five-plus players receiving mini-camp invites. Central Connecticut quarterback Jacob Dolegala signed a free-agent deal with the Bengals.

Diaco did not recruit well. He had a decent team in 2015 with many players brought in by Paul Pasqualoni, and by the time Edsall took over there was such insufficient talent that a complete overhaul was deemed necessary.

We won't know with certainty for another season or two whether Edsall is getting the type of coach-them-up, difference-makers he always found on the recruiting trail. All we have for a gauge right now is his view on what he hopes is meaningful change in a program he was hired to fix. He says players are buying in. Most who weren't are gone. He likes the people involved, is the easy way to put it, and that's a start.

"We have kids who want to do it, and we have guys who are committed to doing it the way we're asking them to do it and we didn't have that before," Edsall said. "I hate to say it but it's true. A lot of these kids now – and we have kids who have to get on board, but we don't have as many detractors. There are guys on the team telling (others), 'If you don't want to be here, get out.' You can't hide. That's the thing: you'll be noticed quickly if you're trying to circumvent what we're trying to do, or if you're not working."

The program's annual Pro Day was actually No Day – no media invited because, presumably, there was so little NFL interest. That's OK. UConn has to be more concerned with helping those recently entering the program before it can again celebrate those leaving it.

Edsall was pleased with what took place during spring practice. The bulk of UConn players' work in the coming months will be with strength coach Matt King and already, Edsall said, he sees improvement in strength and speed. He sees program improvement.

"I just take a look at the attitude of the kids and the energy of the kids, and when you see that kind of energy and enthusiasm and work, you've got a chance," Edsall said. "They're excited and want to do well. I see a lot of energy there, and we didn't have a lot of that (the past two years). And just from the standpoint that you can bust these guys and they'll bust you back. They don't go into a shell."

So UConn isn't as soft. Good. Soon enough we'll find out how many of the players can make meaningful differences as part of a huge puzzle. The Huskies were 1-11 last season, so asking for an improvement in record isn't asking for much.

Edsall was at a Fiesta Bowl function this week in the Phoenix area, still with ties to the event having led UConn to that game against Oklahoma on New Year's Day 2011.

Attending that, like keeping an eye on the draft, was a "Holy smokes" type of trigger for a trip down memory lane, one toward a place of football relevance that was built over considerable time and crumbled rather quickly by comparison.

"It was just 2011 that we were out here playing," Edsall said while still in Phoenix. "But this is what happens if you don't take care of what you're supposed to. To get that back, yeah, it's going to take a lot of work and the right people."