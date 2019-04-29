Dean Wade surprised young Kansas State fan with a sweet gift package

College Sports

In the days leading up to Kansas State’s opening NCAA Tournament game against UC Irvine last month, it was known that Wildcats star Dean Wade wouldn’t play.

Fans feared that might doom the Wildcats.

Indeed, K-State lost 70-64 to the 13th-seeded Anteaters, and Wade’s career came to a close.

When it became apparent that Wade’s foot injury would keep him from playing, one young boy was inconsolable.

His mom posted a video on Twitter of why he was so sad:

Wade must have seen that video, because he sent the boy a sweet package that had an autographed photo and a jersey.

The kid was very happy. So was mom:

