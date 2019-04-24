Former Gamecock Stephen Davis Jr. nearing return to football

Stephen Davis discusses making the SC Football Hall of Fame Former Spartan High and Auburn star was honored Tuesday night Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former Spartan High and Auburn star was honored Tuesday night

Stephen Davis reached the highest level of football during his time playing the sport. He is hoping that his son, Stephen Davis Jr., can join him one day.

Davis starred at Spartanburg High School and then Auburn before spending 11 seasons in the NFL, including three Pro Bowl years.

He was one of five players inducted into the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday, and he brought his son and former Dutch Fork High star Stephen Davis Jr. along with him.

“He’s actually here tonight,” Davis said prior to Tuesday night’s ceremony. “I want him to see what he can become.”

Davis Jr. was a three-star prospect coming out of high school and signed with Auburn in the summer of 2016. He left Auburn in February of 2017 and enrolled at South Carolina that summer, joining the Gamecocks as a walk-on running back.





Davis Jr. then left South Carolina’s program that August, before rejoining the Gamecocks for spring practice in 2018. He played defense for the Gamecocks that spring before leaving USC for good in the summer of 2018.

Davis said that his son is no longer enrolled at South Carolina but is training to make a return to football. He mentioned North Carolina A&T and South Carolina State as possible landing spots for Davis Jr.

“Right now we’re working on him transferring to a couple of schools. He’s working out and doing great,” Davis said. “Great kid. I’ve never had no problems out of him. Stand-up kid. He’s just got to find his way.”

Davis was inducted along with Bobby Bryant, Steve Fuller, Steve Greer and Dode Phillips.

He credited his mother for the career that he had, which included spending time with the Redskins, Panthers and Rams. Davis led the NFL in rushing yards per game in 1999, finishing with 1,405 in 14 games for the Redskins.

“Something my momma told me 30 years ago, never to give up, never quit. ... She instilled that in me and I still live by those words today. Coming up, going through college, high school and the NFL, it was always there in the back of my mind,” Davis said. “I won’t give up. My momma wouldn’t let me give up. So I’m not gonna give up on her. I’m not gonna give up on myself. I’m not gonna give up on my kids. I’m gonna do everything that I possibly can to be successful.”

Davis believes that his son can still have a successful football career, even if his time in college got off to a slow start.

“He knows it,” Davis said. “I think once he gets on to a school that he can really enjoy and really feel appreciated I think he’ll be OK.”