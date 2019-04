Virginia head coach Tony Bennett, center, celebrates with guard Ty Jerome, left, after the championship game against Texas Tech in the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 8, 2019, in Minneapolis. Virginia won 85-77 in overtime. AP Photo

The calendar turned to April more than a week ago, but only now is March Madness officially over.

And what a ride it was.

Virginia defeated Texas Tech 85-77 in overtime at the Final Four in Minneapolis and won the national championship in a back-and-forth affair.

After the game, CBS Sports presented its annual tournament recap, which fans know as “One Shining Moment.”

Here it is:

One Shining Moment, 2019 Edition pic.twitter.com/dBKjkBdQut — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 9, 2019