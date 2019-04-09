College Sports
Basketball fans decry replay call in overtime that aided Virginia in title game
Virginia was holding on to a two-point lead with just over a minute to play in their 85-77 win against Texas Tech in the NCAA Tournament when they caught a big break thanks to replay.
The Cavaliers missed a shot while leading 75-73 and the ball as knocked to center court. Texas Tech’s Davide Moretti got the ball but it was knocked out by De’Andre Hunter.
Texas Tech was looking to get the ball with a chance to tie or take the lead, but the officials looked at the replay and it appeared the ball last touched Moretti’s finger before going out of bounds.
Virginia retained possession and scored. The Cavaliers never looked back and won the title.
Here is the play.
Fans weren’t thrilled with replay being used in that situation:
