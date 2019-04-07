Mike Young leaving Wofford for Va Tech. Here’s why it’s a great hire for Hokies

The postgame locker room scene for Wofford basketball Wofford coach Mike Young addresses his team following the Southern Conference Tournament win over VMI. The Terriers went on to win SoCon Tournament and earn an NCAA Tournament berth. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wofford coach Mike Young addresses his team following the Southern Conference Tournament win over VMI. The Terriers went on to win SoCon Tournament and earn an NCAA Tournament berth.

Mike Young made Wofford College his home for 30 years. Now, the Virginia native is returning to his original home.

Young was officially named the head coach at Virginia Tech Sunday night. The Radford, Virginia native is replacing Buzz Williams, who accepted the Texas A&M head coaching job on Wednesday.

Young built Wofford’s program from the ground up as he was an assistant when the Terriers went from Division II to Division I in 1995-96 and became head coach prior to the 2002-03 season.

Wofford had a 68-126 record in Division I prior to Young becoming the head coach. He slowly improved upon that mark until taking the Terriers to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 2010.





Wofford has made regular appearances in the NCAA Tournament since then, going to the Big Dance five times in the past 10 seasons. Young had his best team this year as the Terriers defeated Seton Hall in the first round of the NCAA Tournament before falling to Kentucky in the round of 32.

Young is a strong Xs and Os coach who always seems to get the most out of his teams.

At Wofford he was able to find under-the-radar recruits and develop them into solid contributors.





Fletcher Magee did not have any scholarship offers from Power 5 schools but went to Wofford and led the Terriers to a perfect 21-0 record against Southern Conference teams this year, while setting the NCAA Division I record for career 3-pointers made in the process.

Cameron Jackson was a lightly-recruited prospect before going to Wofford and becoming an All-SoCon performer. He had 18 points, nine rebounds and six blocks at North Carolina during the 2017-18 season.

Speaking of UNC, Young and the Terriers upset North Carolina in Chapel Hill during that game.

Despite Wofford being one of the smallest Division I schools in the country, Young was able to build plenty of connections. This year’s roster featured players from South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Rhode Island and Virginia.