Auburn has a cold: Pair of Tigers under the weather at Final Four

In this Jan. 24, 2018, file photo, Auburn’s Jared Harper reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri in Columbia, Mo. Harper has been a big part of No. 8 Auburn’s rise into the Top 10 for the first time since 2000. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Minneapolis

Auburn guards Jared Harper and Bryce Brown, the Tigers’ two leading scorers, were fighting colds a day before the team’s Final Four semifinal game against Virginia on Saturday night.

Harper’s voice gave a hint of a head cold when he was speaking to reporters on Friday. Auburn coach Bruce Pearl was asked about Harper’s status.

“Jared is under the weather. Bryce is also. We’ve got a bunch of guys that are sniffling and hacking and coughing, but we don’t play today,” Pearl said. “Jared would be — he would be less than 100 percent if we had to play today. If we played yesterday, Bryce would have been less than 100 percent. He’ll be fine tomorrow.”

Harper said he’d be ready too.

“Just a little bit under the weather,” he said. “I’m a little sick, but it’s not going to stop me from continuing to prepare for this game. This is a big moment for us as a team and us as a program.”

