Columbia-area guard headed to ACC for college hoops career

Asanti Price is headed to the ACC for his college basketball career.

The Keenan senior committed to Georgia Tech on Wednesday night. Price took his official visit to the school over the weekend.

“Well first I felt like I was home when I was there and playing with the team it felt like we already had a bond,” Price said. “The education part was inspiring. I know if I graduate from Georgia Tech I know I can get a good job.”

I wanna thank all the coaches that were interested in me, but after discussing it with my family, I have decided to commit to the University of Georgia Tech #gojackets pic.twitter.com/eY1Lu0O66q — Asanti Price (@asaniprice1) April 4, 2019

Price is the third member of Yellow Jacket’s 2019 class, joining forward David Didenko and Southern Cal transfer Jordan Usher.

Price picked Georgia Tech over Kansas State and UNC Charlotte. He will play shooting guard for the Yellow Jackets.

“They love to shoot so they definitely fit my game,” Price said.

Price played at Keenan one season after transferring from Eau Claire. The 6-foot-5 guard led the team in scoring at 17.9 points a game and was one of the best shooters in the area this season.

Price had more than 20 points in the Raiders’ final two playoff games including 22 in the state title win over Ridgeland-Hardeeville. He was a Class 3A all-state selection and also selected to play in the Carolinas Classic.