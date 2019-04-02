Kentucky basketball assistant could be headed to the Sun Belt Conference

Kentucky wants to return to being disruptive on defense Kentucky assistant basketball coach Tony Barbee says UK needs to get back to being disruptive on defense. The Wildcats lost 71-52 at Tennessee on Saturday, March 2, 2019. They travel to Ole Miss on Tuesday at 9 p.m. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky assistant basketball coach Tony Barbee says UK needs to get back to being disruptive on defense. The Wildcats lost 71-52 at Tennessee on Saturday, March 2, 2019. They travel to Ole Miss on Tuesday at 9 p.m.

University of Kentucky assistant Tony Barbee is one of several coaches under consideration for Georgia State’s head coaching job, ESPN reported Tuesday.

Also in the mix, according to ESPN’s sources, are Boston Celtics assistant Micah Shrewsberry, North Carolina Central head coach LeVelle Moton and Green Bay head coach Linc Darner.

Georgia State is in the hunt for a new head coach after Ron Hunter left for Tulane. Hunter was 171-95 in eight seasons with the Panthers as they made three NCAA Tournament appearances, including the past two seasons. Georgia State, located in Atlanta, earned the Sun Belt Conference’s automatic NCAA bid in three of the past five seasons.

Barbee, an Indianapolis native, has been with the Wildcats for five seasons with four of those as an assistant coach and the first as a special assistant to head coach John Calipari.

His current UK contract, signed in June 2018, has a base salary of $440,000 per year and runs through June 30.

Calipari also had Barbee on his staffs when he coached at Massachusetts and Memphis.

Barbee has two previous college head coaching jobs on his résumé. He was 82-52 at UTEP from 2006 to 2010, and he was 49-75 at Auburn from 2010 to 2014. UTEP reached the NCAA Tournament in 2010 during a 26-7 season.

Shrewsberry, who joined the Celtics’ staff in 2013, previously worked at Butler and Purdue and was a head coach at Indiana-South Bend from 2005-07.

Moton, who starred at N.C. Central from 1992-96, has been the school’s head coach since 2009. He is 187-135 with four NCAA appearances out of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

Darner is 74-63 with one NCAA appearance in four seasons at Green Bay.