‘What a time to be a Red Raider.’ Fans, including the Chiefs’ Mahomes, react to victory

The party started early on Saturday night in Lubbock, Texas.
The Texas Tech men’s basketball team beat top-seeded Gonzaga 75-69 in the West Region final, and the Red Raiders advanced to the Final Four for the first time in school history.
Texas Tech fans were thrilled, and they took to Twitter to express their joy. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who played for the Red Raiders, was among those who were happy about the basketball team’s new-found success.
Here is a sample of what was being said by Tech fans:
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
Comments