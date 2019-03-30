‘What a time to be a Red Raider.’ Fans, including the Chiefs’ Mahomes, react to victory

The party started early on Saturday night in Lubbock, Texas.

The Texas Tech men’s basketball team beat top-seeded Gonzaga 75-69 in the West Region final, and the Red Raiders advanced to the Final Four for the first time in school history.

Texas Tech fans were thrilled, and they took to Twitter to express their joy. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who played for the Red Raiders, was among those who were happy about the basketball team’s new-found success.

Here is a sample of what was being said by Tech fans:

FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!

#FINALFOUR #WRECKEM I am so proud of my Red Raiders. Let’s get it all. The whole thing. — Jeshua King (@KidJeshua) March 31, 2019

This team was picked to finish 7th in the Big 12 and yet they are heading to Minneapolis!! TRUST THE PROCESS AND TRUST COACH BEARD! #4to1 #RedRaiderNation — Marcus Ruiz Ŧ (@marcus_ruiz51) March 31, 2019

.@TexasTechMBB feels more like my family than just the team I root for. #wreckem — Haley Hurst (@haleyhurst) March 31, 2019

Texas Tech just beat the best team in the country. What a time to me a Red Raider #4:1 #Wreckem — Jacob Bywaters (@JacobBywaters) March 31, 2019

Pulling this out again. Culture changes teams! If you don’t believe in the power of coaching and a solid foundation check again! #Wreckem #Final4 https://t.co/nukEo9vB4L — Bryce Thompson (@ruggedcarnivore) March 31, 2019