North Carolina players showed great sportsmanship after Auburn’s Chuma Okeke was hurt

The North Carolina basketball team’s season came to an end Friday night with a 97-90 loss to Auburn in the Midwest Region semifinal at the Sprint Center.
But the Tar Heels won the hearts of many fans watching on television.
Auburn’s Chuma Okeke had a huge game, with team highs of 20 points and 11 rebounds.
Okeke also had a huge block of the Tar Heels’ Nassir Little:
Unfortunately for Okeke and the Tigers, late in the game he suffered an injury and had to be helped from the court. As Okeke was exiting, a number of North Carolina players wished him well in a sign of sportsmanship:
Royals outfielder Billy Hamilton and others were impressed:
