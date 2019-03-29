College Sports

North Carolina players showed great sportsmanship after Auburn’s Chuma Okeke was hurt

By Pete Grathoff and

Chris Fickett

March 29, 2019 10:15 PM

Screengrab of CBS Sports Twitter video
The North Carolina basketball team’s season came to an end Friday night with a 97-90 loss to Auburn in the Midwest Region semifinal at the Sprint Center.

But the Tar Heels won the hearts of many fans watching on television.

Auburn’s Chuma Okeke had a huge game, with team highs of 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Okeke also had a huge block of the Tar Heels’ Nassir Little:

Unfortunately for Okeke and the Tigers, late in the game he suffered an injury and had to be helped from the court. As Okeke was exiting, a number of North Carolina players wished him well in a sign of sportsmanship:

Royals outfielder Billy Hamilton and others were impressed:

