UNC’s Little, who is dealing with flu-like symptoms, participated in warmups prior to Sweet 16 game

North Carolina freshman Nassir Little participated in warmups an hour before Friday night’s NCAA tournament game against Auburn after coming down with what the team described as “flu-like symptoms” and missing Thursday’s practice.
He shot it well and even shared a laugh with teammate Leaky Black.
Little’s status for Friday’s game remains uncertain, but his participation in warmup’s and Friday’s shootaround was a good sign for the Tar Heels.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams said Thursday that Little’s temperature was elevated and he didn’t feel like eating, so the team left him at the hotel when it went to the Sprint Center for practice.
“I don’t foresee making a decision until game time,” Williams said Thursday. “But if he’s like he is now, there’s no way he can play.”
Williams will likely make a decision based on how Little feels and looks after warmups.
Little, a 6-foot-6, 220-pound wing, had 39 points and 11 rebounds in the Tar Heels’ first two NCAA tournament games against Iona and Washington. He was arguably their most consistent offensive player, and had success in the paint against both team’s zone defenses.
Little has been crucial to the Tar Heels success’ this season. The Tar Heels are 16-1 this season when he scores 10 points or more.
Little’s 20 points against Washington were the most points scored by a North Carolina reserve in a NCAA tournament game since Marvin Williams scored 20 points against Iowa State in 2005.
If Little can’t go, UNC will likely go with junior wing Brandon Robinson as the first player off the bench. Robinson is averaging 3.2 points in 11.7 minutes per game, and is shooting 49.4 percent from the floor.
