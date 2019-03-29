College Sports

Virginia wears down Oregon in Sweet 16 slog. This is what’s next for the Cavaliers

By Blair Kerkhoff

March 29, 2019 12:48 AM

Kyle Guy #5 of the Virginia Cavaliers celebrates with Ty Jerome #11 during their game against the Oregon Ducks at the KFC YUM! Center on March 28, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Kyle Guy #5 of the Virginia Cavaliers celebrates with Ty Jerome #11 during their game against the Oregon Ducks at the KFC YUM! Center on March 28, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. Andy Lyons Getty Images
Kyle Guy #5 of the Virginia Cavaliers celebrates with Ty Jerome #11 during their game against the Oregon Ducks at the KFC YUM! Center on March 28, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. Andy Lyons Getty Images

Virginia played a very Virginia-like game and the top seed in the South Region is one step away from the Final Four.

The top-seeded Cavaliers hung on to defeat No. 12-seed Oregon 53-49 on Thursday night in a grind-it-out game.

“It wasn’t a masterpiece, but as the saying goes, survive and advance,” Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett said.

Virginia, which improved to 32-3 and now owns a school record for victories in a season, will meet Purdue on Saturday for the region championship. Tip-off is 7:49 p.m. (Central).

The Cavaliers led by eight at halftime but the Ducks, a strong second-half team throughout its 10-game winning streak, took a 45-42 lead with 5:43 minutes remaining on Louis King’s three-pointer.

But defense on both sides took over. Oregon went more than five minutes without a score. The Cavaliers went ahead for good at 48-45 on Ty Jerome’s three-pointer with 3:34 remaining.

Virginia’s Kyle Guy ended a streak of 17 consecutive three-point misses and finished with 10 points, one of four Cavaliers in double figures.

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage

If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this.

  Comments  