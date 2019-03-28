College Sports

Who does Zion think is the GOAT? He wears a different shade of blue

By Steve Wiseman

March 28, 2019 05:11 PM

Washington, D.C.

Zion Williamson stars for Duke and has a chance to go down as one of the proud program’s all-time greats.

His top player of all time is from the same neighborhood.

“I mean, me personally, I’d got with Jordan,” Williamson said Thursday in Washington, D.C, where the No. 1 Blue Devils will play Virginia Tech in the NCAA tournament East Region semifinals Friday night. “I mean, that’s my opinion. Jordan is my GOAT because that’s what my parents taught me.”

Yes, even in a rivalry as intense as Duke and North Carolina, a Duke star has no problem saying Michael Jordan, a proud Tar Heel, is the greatest player of all time.

He said Kobe Bryant and LeBron James would be tied for second on his list.

Steve Wiseman

