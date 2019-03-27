College Sports

Heels, Coogs, Cats, Tigers, oh my: All about Auburn entering the Midwest Regional in KC

By Jeff Rosen

March 27, 2019 05:44 PM

Bruce Pearl and John Calipari on their relationship

Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl and Kentucky Coach John Calipari, rivals for a lot of years, talked about their relationship after UK's 92-72 win on Saturday.
By
Up Next
Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl and Kentucky Coach John Calipari, rivals for a lot of years, talked about their relationship after UK's 92-72 win on Saturday.
By

Basketball fans in Kansas City have seen quite a bit of the Auburn Tigers this year. And they’re about to see some more.

Auburn plays in the SEC, of course, so Missouri Tigers faithful know Bruce Pearl & Co. pretty well as fellow members of the conference. And Kansas Jayhawks fans saw first-hand the efficacy of Pearl’s style last week, when Auburn knocked KU out in the second round.

With that win, Pearl’s Tigers have danced their way into a Sweet 16 date at KC’s Sprint Center on Friday against Roy Williams and the North Carolina Tar Heels, with the winner advancing to an Elite Eight matchup vs. the winner of Friday’s Kentucky-Houston game.

Here’s a bit more about Auburn as Friday’s showdowns approach:

The secret to Bryce Brown’s success with the Tigers

#PMARSHONAU: Basketball is all the rage at Auburn these days

Auburn football coach says having all eyes on Tigers basketball is “refreshing”

Here’s everything Bruce Pearl said before traveling to KC for the Sweet 16

Inside the numbers: Auburn has been a turnover king

Auburn not afraid to run with UNC, but Tigers have “great fear and respect” for Tar Heels

The SEC’s two most prolific 3-point shooters have something else in common

Auburn backcourt prepared for “great matchup” with UNC’s bigger guards

After putting country on notice, Auburn “not satisfied” with just a trip to Sweet 16

Auburn had a three-point plan for attacking Kansas in the NCAA Tournament

Follow more of our reporting on

NCAA Tournament

College Sports

See all 7 stories

Related stories from Miami Herald

college

john-clay

college

college

  Comments  