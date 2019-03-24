Virginia ousts Oklahoma, advances to Sweet 16

Virginia survived a scare from Gardner-Webb on Friday in the first-round of the NCAA Tournament.
On Sunday, it turned a dominating effort in defeating Oklahoma, 63-51, in the second round of the South Regional. Virginia advances to the Sweet 16 for the third time in six seasons.
Junior Mamadi Diakite backed his strong performance against Gardner-Webb and scored 14 points and had eight rebounds to lead the Cavs. Ty Jerome added 12.
With the score tied at 13 in the first half, Virginia went on an 18-5 over an eight-minute stretch and took control of the game.
Virginia will play the Oregon-UC Irvine winner on Thursday in the Sweet 16 at Louisville, Kentucky . Oklahoma’s season is over.
Numbers and notes
Diakite’s rise: Mamadi Diakite had only seven double-figure scoring games coming into the tournament but scored in double figures of both of the first and second round games.
Record season:. With the win Sunday, Virginia tied a school-record with 31 victories, which was set last season.
