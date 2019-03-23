College Sports

Move over Shaq and The Admiral, Brandon Clarke joins exclusive group in Gonzaga’s win

By Blair Kerkhoff

March 23, 2019 09:43 PM

Gonzaga’s Brandon Clarke joined an exclusive club.

Clarke’s 36 points, eight rebounds and five blocks led the Bulldogs past Baylor 83-71 in a NCAA Tournament West Regional second-round game on Saturday in Salt Lake City.

Clarke now stands with Navy’s David Robinson and LSU’s Shaquille O’Neal as the only players to record at least 35 points and five blocks in a NCAA Tournament game.

“Wow, I’m super proud of it,” Clarke said.

Clarke’s 36 points, built on 15 of 18 shooting from the field, was a season high and matched a career best set while he played at San Jose State.

“He was phenomenal for us tonight,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “We needed every one of those.”

Gonzaga, the top seed in the West Region, will meet fourth-seeded Florida State in the Sweet 16 on Thursday in Anaheim, Calif. The Zags have reached the regional semfinals for the fifth straight year.

The Bulldogs (32-3) built a 16-point halftime lead and looked to put the second half on cruise control.

The Bears’ Mark Vital wouldn’t let that happen. He scored nine straight Baylor points and margin was down to five.

Then came the call that slowed Baylor’s momentum. Vital looked to take a charge but was called for his fourth foul with 16:12 remaining. The Bulldogs took advantage of the absence and two minutes later had restored a double-digit lead.

Clarke did the rest, with 18 points and six rebounds in the second half.

