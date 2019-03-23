Here’s a breakdown of perfect NCAA Tournament brackets left in six major online pools

Every March, college basketball fans are reminded of the long odds in picking a perfect NCAA Tournament bracket. One Duke professor put it at a one-in-2.4 trillion chance.
And we’ve learned again that even getting through the first round is a difficult chore.
Following Friday’s games, the NCAA compiled a list of perfect brackets remaining in online games from ESPN, Yahoo, Fox Sports, CBS Sports, Sports Illustrated and, of course, the NCAA itself.
That’s tens of millions of brackets and just 15 are still perfect. Yep, 15.
Here is the breakdown:
The NCAA said its Bracket Challenge Game is down to two perfect brackets, CBS Sports has one and Fox Sports and Sports Illustrated have none.
Add that up and there are 15 people out there who still have a chance to become the first person ever to correctly pick every NCAA Tournament game.
But don’t hold your breath that it will happen, even though someone made it through 39 games in 2017.
