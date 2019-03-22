Welcome to the NCAA Tournament, Zion. Duke phenom puts on show in opener

Zion Williamson didn’t disappoint in his return to the Palmetto State.
The former Spartanburg Day standout gave the near capacity crowd at Colonial Life Arena a show. It started with a block less than 30 seconds into the game against North Dakota State and picked up in the second half.
One of Zion’s best plays was chasing down a loose ball and going behind his back for a layup. He also grabbed a rebound on his missed free throw and threw down a one-handed slam. Williamson finished 25 points, 15 in the second half, on 12-of-16 from the floor. He also had three boards, a block and steal in 30 minutes of action.
Here are some highlights.
