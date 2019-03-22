College Sports

Watch Tennessee’s Jordan Bowden huge block and Admiral Schofield’s sharpshooting in win

By Jason Dill

March 22, 2019 06:00 PM

Tennessee's Admiral Schofield (5) drives past Colgate's Will Rayman (10) in the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, March 22, 2019. Paul Vernon AP
Tennessee’s Admiral Schofield (5) drives past Colgate’s Will Rayman (10) in the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, March 22, 2019. Paul Vernon AP
Tennessee’s Admiral Schofield (5) drives past Colgate’s Will Rayman (10) in the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, March 22, 2019. Paul Vernon AP

Colgate’s Jordan Burns was draining practically everything, finishing with 32 points.

It led to overcoming a 14-point deficit in the second half, before Tennessee, the South region’s No. 2 seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament, flexed its muscle with Admiral Schofield’s timely 3-point shooting and two blocks en route to a 77-70 victory.

The Volunteers advanced to a second round game with No. 10-seeded Iowa, who knocked off Cincinnati, 77-72, on Sunday in Columbus, Ohio.

Burns was ridiculously hot throughout the contest, while teammate Tucker Richardson drained a 3-pointer to give the Raiders a 52-50 lead with under 12 minutes left in the game.

However, Schofield and the Vols’ defense woke up just in time to thwart the upset bid.

Schofield drained the two straight 3-pointers to stretch the Vols’ lead to nine points with under a minute to play. Jordan Bowden and Grant Williams each had blocks, too, to stymie Colgate’s offense down the stretch.

