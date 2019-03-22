Watch Tennessee’s Jordan Bowden huge block and Admiral Schofield’s sharpshooting in win

Colgate’s Jordan Burns was draining practically everything, finishing with 32 points.
It led to overcoming a 14-point deficit in the second half, before Tennessee, the South region’s No. 2 seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament, flexed its muscle with Admiral Schofield’s timely 3-point shooting and two blocks en route to a 77-70 victory.
The Volunteers advanced to a second round game with No. 10-seeded Iowa, who knocked off Cincinnati, 77-72, on Sunday in Columbus, Ohio.
Burns was ridiculously hot throughout the contest, while teammate Tucker Richardson drained a 3-pointer to give the Raiders a 52-50 lead with under 12 minutes left in the game.
However, Schofield and the Vols’ defense woke up just in time to thwart the upset bid.
Schofield drained the two straight 3-pointers to stretch the Vols’ lead to nine points with under a minute to play. Jordan Bowden and Grant Williams each had blocks, too, to stymie Colgate’s offense down the stretch.
