KU Jayhawks basketball vs. Auburn in NCAA Tournament: Lineups, tipoff time, TV

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas Jayhawks-Auburn Tigers second-round NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional game:

When/where: Approximately 8:40 p.m. Central time Saturday, Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City

TV/radio: TBS, WHB (810 AM)

Projected lineups:

P No. Auburn Ht. Yr. PPG

F 24 Anfernee McLemore 6-7 Jr. 6.6

F 5 Chuma Okeke 6-8 So. 11.8

G 4 Malik Dunbar 6-6 Sr. 6.8

G 2 Bryce Brown 6-3 Sr. 15.7

G 1 Jared Harper 5-11 Jr. 15.3

P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG

F 1 Dedric Lawson 6-9 Jr. 19.3

F 33 David McCormack 6-10 Fr. 3.6

G 30 Ochai Agbaji 6-5 Fr. 8.9

G 11 Devon Dotson 6-2 Fr. 12.3

G 5 Quentin Grimes 6-5 Fr. 8.2

ABOUT NO. 5 SEED AUBURN (27-9): Auburn, which won the SEC Tournament after going 11-7 during the conference regular season, has won nine straight games. Last loss was 80-53 to Kentucky on Feb. 23 in Lexington, Ky. … Auburn is making its 10th NCAA Tournament appearance and first in back-to-back seasons since 1999-2000. … Senior guard Bryce Brown was SEC Tournament MVP after averaging a team-leading 16.5 points in victories over Tennessee, Florida, South Carolina and Missouri. … Bruce Pearl is 97-71 in five seasons at Auburn. … Auburn has two common opponents with KU. Auburn went 2-0 vs. Tennessee and KU 1-0 vs. the Vols; Auburn went 0-2 vs. Kentucky and KU 0-1 vs. the Wildcats. … Auburn is 16-16 vs. the current members of the Big 12 (3-1 vs. TCU, 2-1 vs. Oklahoma, 2-2 vs. West Virginia, 2-2 vs. Texas Tech, 2-2 vs. Oklahoma State, 2-4 vs. Baylor, 1-0 vs. KU, 1-1 vs. Texas, 1-2 vs. Iowa State, 0-1 vs. K-State. … Auburn is 53-17 over the past two seasons including a 24-12 record in the SEC. … Auburn, which hit 12 of 31 threes in Thursday’s 78-77 win over New Mexico State, has made 420 of 1,083 threes. That’s an average of 11.3 makes and 30.1 attempts per game. KU has made 254 of 724 threes for an average of 7.3 makes and 20.7 attempts. Auburn had a season-high 41 three-point attempts (vs. Missouri, 16 makes) and a season-high of 18 makes (South Alabama, 38 attempts). … Bryce Brown, Auburn’s career leader in three-point field goals, has made 124 of 310 this season for 40 percent. Jared Harper is 92 of 241 for 38.2 percent. … Auburn’s tallest starter is 6-foot-8 Chuma Okeke. Tallest player is reserve Austin Wiley, who is 6-11.

ABOUT NO. 4 SEED KANSAS (26-9): KU is 0-1 all-time against Auburn. The Tigers beat the Jayhawks, 66-64, on March 16, 1985 in a second-round NCAA Southeast Regional game in South Bend, Ind. That was Danny Manning’s freshman year at KU. Saturday will mark the first time Auburn has played a school twice in the NCAA Tournament. … KU is 6-1 in neutral-site games … Kansas is 2,274-858 all-time. … Bill Self is 473-105 in 16 seasons at KU and 680-210 in his 26th season overall. … KU is 108-46 in NCAA Tournament games with 31 Sweet 16 appearances and 15 trips to the Final Four. Kansas is 38-14 in the NCAA Tournament in the 16-year Self era with 10 Sweet 16s, eight Elite Eights, three Final Fours, one NCAA title and one NCAA runner-up finish. … The Jayhawks are 8-4 all-time as a No. 4 seed. … Devon Dotson and Quentin Grimes have started 35 games, tying Josh Jackson (2017) and Jacque Vaughn (1994) for sixth in single-season starts by a freshman. … KU’s defense held Northeastern to 28.1 percent shooting in Thursday’s 87-53 first-round victory. That’s a season-low shooting percentage for a KU opponent this season. The Huskies made just 16 baskets, a season-low from a KU opponent. … KU is 6-0 when holding teams under 60 points. Northeastern’s 58 points tied for a season-low by a KU opponent (West Virginia, Feb. 16, 2019; Eastern Michigan, Dec. 29, 2018). … Dedric Lawson is tied for third on KU’s single-season double-doubles list. His 21 double-doubles tie Cole Aldrich (2009) and Raef LaFrentz (1997). … Lawson is ninth on KU’s single-season rebound list (361). … Devon Dotson has scored in double figures five consecutive games. … K.J. Lawson has played 20 or more minutes in three games. … Mitch Lightfoot is tied with Paul Pierce (1996-98) for 20th in KU history with 98 career blocks.