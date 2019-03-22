The Baylor Bears advanced to the second round by setting a season best in this category

Baylor is middle of the pack in the Big 12 when it comes to three-pointers made per game and percentage from behind the arc.
But when the Bears needed to hit from deep they did, and with Thursday’s 78-69 victory against Syracuse, they’re headed to the second around to face top-seeded Gonzaga.
Baylor made a season-high 16 three-pointers in 34 attempts against the Orange zone. The Bears hit more threes than twos (12).
“We had a shooter’s mentality,” Baylor guard Makai Mason said. “We looked for each other. I thought we did a good job moving the ball, getting wide open shots.”
So did Syracuse, which went 12 for 29 from deep. The teams combined 28 three-pointers were the most in a non-overtime NCAA Tournament game.
During one stretch in the first half, the teams combined for nine made threes in seven minutes.
The Bears entered the game making an average of 7.9 three-pointers per game and hitting 34 percent.
Three-point shooting wasn’t the only key for coach Scott Drew’s team. Syracuse entered the game forcing an average of 16 turnovers per game. Baylor committed only 12.
Mason, who led his Yale team to an upset of Baylor in the 2016 tournament, was critical to this Bears’ victory. His 22 points, 16 in the first half led the way.
