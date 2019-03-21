Wofford’s Fletcher Magee sets Division I record for 3-pointers

Wofford guard Fletcher Magee had already passed most of the best shooters of all-time in career 3-pointers made in NCAA Division I history. The senior is now all alone at the top of the record book.
Magee made a 3-pointer early in the second half of Thursday night’s game against Seton Hall to give him 505 career 3-pointers. Oakland’s Travis Bader previously held the record with 504 before Magee passed him on Thursday.
Magee tied the record on a deep 3-pointer with 5:10 left in the first half before breaking it moments later. He was fouled on the 3-pointer to tie the record and knocked down the free throw to give the Terriers a 34-18 lead, their biggest of the first half.
