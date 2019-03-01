Fans can see FSU’s first two spring football practices. Here’s what to pay attention to.

Disastrous.
That’s the simplest word to use when describing Florida State’s 2018 season, its first under Willie Taggart.
The Seminoles’ NCAA-record bowl streak was snapped after 36 years when FSU (5-7) completed its first losing season since since 1976.
A big key to the Seminoles’ woes in 2018 was their offensive line play.
With fans getting a chance to see the first two spring practices, which begin Monday, a solid showing from the offensive line will help create some optimism moving forward among the fan base.
FSU’s offensive line was in disarray last fall without a consistent lineup. In fact, the Seminoles used nine different starting combinations in 2018. That resulted in weak production from the running game and a lack of pass protection as the unit allowed 36 sacks.
The offseason for FSU wasn’t without controversy as quarterback Deondre Francois was dismissed from the team in early February after a social media post accused Francois of domestic violence.
“Last night, I informed Deondre Francois that he is no longer a member of the Florida State football program,” Taggart said in a statement at the time. “As we build a new culture and foundation for FSU football, we have high expectations for all of our student-athletes and we will not shy away from those high standards of conduct. We are moving forward as a program.”
There was also some controversy with who the Seminoles hired as their new offensive coordinator, Kendal Briles is the son of former Baylor coach Art Briles, who was fired following a sexual assault scandal at the school that involved several football players. Kendal Briles was an assistant coach during that time.
FSU officials have defended the Briles hiring, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
With Francois’ dismissal and not signing a quarterback out of high school the past two seasons, FSU is in dire need of an effective signal-caller moving forward.
James Blackman has the experience. He filled in for Francois in 2017 after Francois sustained a season-ending injury against Alabama in that year’s opener.
Blackman, who reportedly put his name in the transfer portal prior to Francois getting kicked off the team, hasn’t left Tallahassee and should be favored to win the job.
FSU recently saw Leesburg Wyatt Rector transfer in from Western Michigan. Rector caught Taggart’s eye when the latter was the head coach at USF. Taggart offered Rector a scholarship while he was with the Bulls. Rector is scheduled to be a preferred walk-on, pending his hardship waiver with the NCAA, according to 247 Sports.
