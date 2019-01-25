Florida State has a big recruiting weekend planned. Here’s who is visiting.

As National Signing Day approaches on Feb. 6, it’s the final stretch run for colleges to leave an impact on a high school player weighing his option on where to spend his college football future.
At Florida State, that means welcoming a dozen recruits in visits this weekend.
There are some already committed to the Seminoles and others either committed elsewhere or uncommitted.
Here’s a breakdown of the visitors scheduled in Tallahassee, according to 247 Sports:
FSU commits
Quashon Fuller, four-star defensive end from Lehigh Acres Lehigh Senior
Brendan Gant, four-star safety from Lakeland Kathleen
*Kevon Glenn, three-star linebacker from Dutchtown (Hampton, Georgia)
Committed elsewhere
Shammond Cooper, four-star linebacker committed to Illinois from Trinity Catholic (St. Louis)
Alante Brown, three-star wide receiver committed to Michigan State from Simeon (Chicago)
Darius Washington, three-star offensive tackle committed to Mississippi State from Pensacola West Florida Tech
Uncommitted
Eugene Asante, four-star linebacker from Westfield (Chantilly, Virginia)
Charles Moore, four-star defensive end from Louisville (Mississippi)
Lance LeGendre, four-star quarterback from Warren Easton (New Orleans)
Ira Henry, three-star offensive tackle from Trinity Catholic (St. Louis)
Kamaar Bell, three-star offensive guard from Colquitt County (Moultrie, Georgia)
Ryan Fitzgerald, two-star kicker from Colquitt County (Moultrie, Georgia)
* denotes player signed during December’s early period
Obviously FSU wants to leave a good impression with the trio already planning on signing with the Seminoles — Fuller, Gant and Glenn. The big target to curry favor with is LeGendre. The Noles lost out on blue-chip quarterback prospect Sam Howell during the early signing period. Howell flipped to North Carolina, opting to stay in his home state after former FSU offensive coordinator Walt Bell, who was Howell’s primary recruiter, left to become the head coach at UMass in early December.
FSU lost Bailey Hockman to transfer, and there were multiple reports backup James Blackman put his name in the NCAA’s new transfer portal, which allows other colleges to contact him about a potential transfer. Deondre Francois is entering his senior season, so finding a quarterback in this year’s class to get him acclimated to the FSU offense is a priority. LeGendre is a dual-threat quarterback, which is something pivotal to the Gulf Coast offense that is effective with the right personnel. It’s something first-year head coach Willie Taggart had in Quinton Flowers during his tenure at USF.
But FSU isn’t without competition for LeGendre’s February signature. The Miami Hurricanes are scheduled to host LeGendre next weekend, the final one before signing day. So giving him an unforgettable experience this weekend is paramount.
In addition, FSU must improve its offensive line, which was woeful in 2018. South Florida native Dontae Lucas was a key signing during the early period for offensive line targets. The Seminoles also inked junior college transfer Jay Williams and Miami Central’s Maurice Smith.
Washington, Henry and Bell could all get added to the #Tribe19 class in February. The coaching staff will need to convince Washington to flip from his Mississippi State commitment, while wooing Henry and Bell, two players the 247 Sports’ crystal ball projects to sign with Auburn as of Friday.
