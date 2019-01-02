College Sports

How LSU trolled UCF’s national champion claims following the Fiesta Bowl

By Jason Dill

January 02, 2019 12:34 PM

LSU didn’t just end UCF’s 25-game winning streak at Tuesday’s PlayStation Fiesta Bowl.

The Tigers also trolled the Knights a year after UCF defeated SEC foe Auburn in a New Year’s Six bowl game and claimed itself national champions — which was later added to the NCAA’s official record book.

LSU defensive back Eric Munroe held up a whiteboard after the 40-32 victory in Arizona that read, “National Champs ... LOL!!!”

Both teams entered the game less than 100 percent. The Tigers were down eight defensive starters before the game, before losing two more players to ejections — one for targeting and another for throwing a punch.

UCF didn’t have starting quarterback McKenzie Milton, who continues recovering from the devastating knee injury sustained against USF late in the season. The Knights also lost a starter in their secondary to an ejection for targeting in the first half.

