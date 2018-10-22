UK’s top tackler has ‘little procedure’ on broken hand. Will he be ready Saturday?

Kentucky linebacker Kash Daniel had to have a “little procedure” done on his broken left hand Monday morning and is listed as day-to-day before the Cats’ game at Missouri.

The junior broke his hand on a key play late in last Saturday’s game when the UK defense forced a Vanderbilt fumble.

“Broke, or fractured,” was how Daniel described the injury after the game, wearing a new cast. “However you want to put it.”

When asked if it would keep him out versus the Tigers, Daniel seemed confident he’d be ready to play. “I’ll club it up and get ready to go, play next week.”

The club or expanded cast “will not be fun for him,” Coach Mark Stoops said at his Monday news conference, but added that he expected Daniel will be on the field.

“He really played a good football game this past week. He did a really good job. Played very good this past Saturday.”

How big of a problem does Stoops expect the club on Daniel’s hand to be? “It certainly looks awkward,” the head coach said. “It definitely affects you a little bit with tackling and things of that nature. But he’ll have to deal with it. He will.”

Daniel leads the Kentucky defense with 51 tackles, including 2.5 for a loss. The junior from Paintsville also is credited with five quarterback hurries this season. He missed the first half of the Cats’ game at Texas A&M after a targeting infraction the week before and was replaced by true freshman Chris Oats.

Oats has 11 tackles, including 1.5 for loss and a sack in seven games played.