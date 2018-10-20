Kroger Field goal posts shake due to heavy wind during UK-Vandy football

High winds in Lexington made the Kroger Field goal posts shake and spread trash through the air in the stadium during UK's game against Vanderbilt on October 20, 2018. A wind gust of 44 miles per hour was reported in Lexington, Kentucky, earlier.
