Kroger Field goal posts shake due to heavy wind during UK-Vandy football
High winds in Lexington made the Kroger Field goal posts shake and spread trash through the air in the stadium during UK's game against Vanderbilt on October 20, 2018. A wind gust of 44 miles per hour was reported in Lexington, Kentucky, earlier.
Texas A&M’s fans held their Midnight Yell tradition on the steps of South Carolina’s statehouse on Friday night, with a little good-natured trash talk about the Gamecocks and Jake Bentley before Saturday’s game.
Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt talks to the media after the 28-27 win over Florida State Seminoles during an NCAA college football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday October 6, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Hurricanes quarterback N'Kosi Perry talks to the media after the 28-27 win over Florida State Seminoles during an NCAA college football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday October 6, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Hurricanes linebacker Michael Pinckney talks to the media after the 28-27 win over Florida State Seminoles during an NCAA college football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday October 6, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt speaks to the media after the University of Miami Hurricanes defeat the North Carolina Tar Heels 47-10 win at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Thursday, September 27, 2018.
Miami Hurricanes quarterback N'Kosi Perry speaks to the media after the University of Miami Hurricanes defeat the North Carolina Tar Heels 47-10 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Thursday, September 27, 2018.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.