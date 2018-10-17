Media picks Kentucky to win SEC, two Cats earn preseason honors

A poll of Southeastern Conference and select national media members picked Kentucky to win the SEC title this season and placed two Cats among the league’s preseason All-SEC teams.
In the preseason media poll, Kentucky was followed by Tennessee, Auburn, Mississippi State and Florida in the top five.
Stanford graduate transfer Reid Travis was the only Kentucky player selected among the media’s preseason All-SEC first team. Kentucky’s PJ Washington was a second-team selection.
Travis earned first-team All-Pac 12 honors last year, averaging 19.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. Washington, a sophomore, is UK’s leading returning scorer (10.8 points) and rebounder (5.7).
Tennessee forward Grant Williams was selected as the SEC preseason player of the year.
Kentucky opens its exhibition season at 7 p.m. Sunday with the Blue-White Game in Rupp Arena. Its first regular-season game is Nov. 6 against Duke in Indianapolis.
SEC Preseason Media Poll
- Kentucky
- Tennessee
- Auburn
- Mississippi State
- Florida
- LSU
- Alabama
- Vanderbilt
- Missouri
- Arkansas
- South Carolina
- Texas A&M
- Georgia
- Ole Miss
First Team All-SEC
Daniel Gafford, Arkansas
Reid Travis, Kentucky
Tremont Waters, LSU
Chris Silva, South Carolina
Grant Williams, Tennessee
Second Team All-SEC
Bryce Brown, Auburn
Jared Harper, Auburn
Jalen Hudson, Florida
PJ Washington, Kentucky
Quinndary Weatherspoon, Mississippi State
Jontay Porter, Missouri
Admiral Schofield, Tennessee
SEC Player of the Year
Grant Williams, Tennessee
