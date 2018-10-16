Louisville football player suspended after domestic violence charge

Louisville suspended sophomore tight end Kemari Averett indefinitely Tuesday after his arrest on a domestic violence charge.
Averett, recruited as a three-star prospect out of Atlanta, Ga., was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and domestic violence (fourth-degree assault), according to a report by the Courier Journal. He remained in Louisville Metro Jail after his arraignment Tuesday morning, according to the report. His bail was set at $10,000.
“Kemari Averett has been suspended immediately from all football activities per further investigation,” Louisville head coach Bobby Petrino said in the statement. “He will not have access to our facility or be involved in any team activities during this suspension.”
Averett contributed in each of his two seasons with the Cardinals and had eight receptions for 65 yards and two touchdowns this year.
