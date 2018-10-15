Kentucky sophomore defensive lineman Joshua Paschal recently has been cleared by doctors to do some light running, UK’s Mark Stoops said on Monday. Paschal was diagnosed with malignant melanoma on the bottom of his foot this summer.
‘Good update’ could be on way for UK’s Paschal, who has been battling malignant melanoma

By Jennifer Smith

October 15, 2018 03:08 PM

After a season of not-so-great news for Kentucky defensive lineman Josh Paschal, it sounds like he’s on the verge of getting some excellent news soon.

The sophomore, who was diagnosed with malignant melanoma on the bottom of his foot this summer, has been cleared to do some light running recently, Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops confirmed on Monday as he previewed the No. 14 Cats upcoming game with Vanderbilt.

“He’s doing very, very good,” the coach said of Pashcal, who was penciled in as a starter this spring. “We’re very encouraged by Josh, his recovery and what he’s doing. So maybe I’ll have a nice smile on my face and good update here in the next couple of weeks.

“We’ll see, but he’s getting better. The procedure that was done to his foot is healing. And that’s what he’s dealing with right now. But he is doing some light running. He is progressing with some body weight stuff right now.”

