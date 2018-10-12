College football games on TV this weekend (Oct. 12-13)

Saturday features three college football games between ranked teams.

No. 2 Georgia travels to Baton Rouge to face No. 13 LSU. The visiting Bulldogs are a perfect 6-0 on the season while LSU is coming off its first loss, 27-19 at Florida last Saturday. CBS has the 3:30 p.m. telecast.

No. 7 Washington visits No. 17 Oregon in a key Pac-12 game. Washington has won five straight since falling to Auburn in the season opener. Oregon’s lone loss came in overtime to Stanford. This game is on ABC or ESPN2 depending on where you live.

ABC’s primetime game, with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff, is No. 15 Wisconsin at No. 12 Michigan. Wisconsin is 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the Big 10. Michigan is 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the conference.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Here is the full list of college football games on television this weekend:

Friday, Oct. 12

7:00 - South Florida at Tulsa (ESPN)





9:00 - Air Force at San Diego State (CBS Sports)





10:00 - Arizona at Utah (ESPN)





Saturday, Oct. 13





