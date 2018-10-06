Benny Snell: ‘We just didn’t click on offense’

Kentucky running back Benny Snell talks to the media after being held to 60 rushing yards in UK’s 20-14 overtime loss at Texas A&M. Snell came into the game averaging 127.8 yards per game.
Final statistics from Kentucky’s 20-14 overtime loss at Texas A&M

Herald-Leader Staff Report

October 06, 2018 10:40 PM

Kentucky was defeated by Texas A&M 20-14 in overtime in a Southeastern Conference college football game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, on Saturday night. The Wildcats (5-1, 3-1 SEC) have this coming week off before returning to action Oct. 20 against league foe Vanderbilt at Kroger Field in Lexington. The kickoff time has not yet been announced.

Click here to view a complete statistics report from Saturday’s game against Texas A&M.

Click here to view the SEC standings.

Click here to view Kentucky’s schedule.

Hundreds of Kentucky fans lined up to greet the Cats as they arrived at Kyle Field for their game against Texas A&M.

