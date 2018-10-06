Instant analysis: Who’s up, who’s down after UK’s 20-14 overtime loss to Texas A&M

Instant analysis (gleaned from the ESPN broadcast of the game) of No. 13 Kentucky’s 20-14 overtime loss to Texas A&M:

How the game was won

Texas A&M held the Kentucky offense to 178 total yards and three first downs in the second half and overcame a determined UK defensive effort to hand the Wildcats their first loss of the season in overtime.

Game balls

1. Jimbo Fisher. The former Florida State head coach earned bragging rights over his former Florida State defensive coordinator.

2. Texas A&M defense. Flat stoned Kentucky.

3. Trayveon Williams. The Texas A&M running back (24 carries, 138 yards, the game-winning touchdown) got the better of his duel with UK star Benny Snell.

4. The Kentucky defense. Did everything anyone could have reasonably expected to win the football game.

5. Darius West and Mike Edwards. The Kentucky senior safeties from Ohio were each outstanding.

6. Josh Allen. Did nothing to derail his campaign for SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors.

7. Kentucky fans. The chants of “Go Big Blue!” emanating from Kyle Field were audible on the ESPN telecast.





Running gassers

1. Kentucky offense. Has now produced one offensive touchdown in its last six quarters of football. Saturday night was a dreadful offensive performance for the Wildcats.

2. UK passing attack. Everyone knew the game would come this season when the ground-hugging Cats would have to throw the ball to win. That game came, and UK could not throw.

3. UK offensive line. Has been the strength of Kentucky’s team in 2018 but got whipped by the Texas A&M defensive front.

4. The Benny Snell for Heisman bandwagon. Hit a speed bump in College Station.

Key number(s)

Sixty-eight. It remains 68 years since Kentucky last started a football season 6-0. Bear Bryant, Babe Parilli and Bob Gain and Co. began the 1950 season by winning their first 10 games before falling 7-0 at Tennessee in the regular-season finale.





Fashion police

For its second road game of 2018, Kentucky wore white helmets, white jerseys with blue numbers and letters and blue pants. Since the start of the 2016 season, UK is 4-5 now in white helmets.

Mark Story: (859) 231-3230; Twitter: @markcstory