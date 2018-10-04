UCF Knights quarterback says they should’ve beaten Auburn by 3 touchdowns. This is why

UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton has more than 1,200 passing yards and 18 touchdowns — 13 passing, five rushing — to lead the Knights to a 4-0 start in 2018.

UCF is picking up right where it left off in 2017 as the Knights hold the longest active winning streak in the country at 17 games.

And last season was a banner year for the Knights, who polished off their unbeaten season with a 34-27 victory against Auburn in the Peach Bowl. That led to a national championship claim, which carried deep into the offseason.

Milton took it a bit further when explaining how the game should have gone against one of the SEC’s best teams in a CBS Radio appearance Wednesday late afternoon.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“In all honesty, we didn’t play our best game,” Milton told the Tiki and Tierney show. “I thought we should have beat them by three touchdowns. We outplayed them. Our defense played with their hair on fire. Shaquem Griffin had like five sacks.”

Milton added: “It wasn’t our best game. I thought we played below average, especially on offense. But I definitely think the better team won.”

Griffin was the game’s defensive MVP, but he didn’t have five sacks as Milton said. Rather, he had 1.5 sacks with 12 tackles and 3.5 tackles for a loss.

Milton was the Peach Bowl’s offensive MVP for a torrid second half, where he completed 13 of 18 passes for 212 yards. In the first half, Milton began with seven incompletions before finishing the game completing 16 of 35 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for more than 100 yards with a rushing touchdown against Auburn.

Now Milton, a junior, is back leading UCF’s up-tempo offense under new coach Josh Heupel, and the Knights haven’t skipped a beat. They’re currently ranked No. 12 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Send story tips to@Jason__Dill on Twitter.